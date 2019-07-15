Carmel votes to ban the use of e-cigarettes in public places

Posted 7:27 pm, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:32PM, July 15, 2019

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel City Council has unanimously voted to pass an ordinance that bans the use of electronic cigarettes in public places.

Vaping will now be included in the city’s smoke-free law, which applies to school buses, libraries, trails and parks. The proposal also extends the ban to bars and private clubs.

Carmel is one of the first cities in the country to ban e-cigarettes, after San Francisco led the nation just last month.

The city cites the known risks of secondhand smoke as the reason behind the ban.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.