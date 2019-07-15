× Lafayette man dies after struggling in Tippecanoe River

MONTICELLO, Ind. — A man has died after struggling in the waters of White County, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials.

On Sunday afternoon around 3:50 p.m., multiple agencies including the Monticello Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a man who was pulled from the Tippecanoe River near Diamond Point.

Authorities say Jerry F. Boling II, 51, of Lafayette was floating down the river in an inner tube with two friends.

Boling fell into the water from his inner tube and began to struggle. His friends were able to grab him and get him out of the water and back onto the inner tube, according to reports.

Authorities say that a short time later, Boling was again in the water struggling.

A boater in the area pulled him into the boat and transported him to emergency responders along Diamond Point.

Conservation officers and a bystander performed CPR and applied an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) before emergency teams arrived.

Boling was taken to IU Health White Memorial Hospital emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

Indiana Conservation Officers say they are investigating this incident as a drowning. However, an official cause of death will be determined by the White County Coroner’s Office.

DNR says no one in Boling’s group had a life jacket. A wearable life jacket is a required piece of safety equipment for everyone on a watercraft including an inner tube or raft if the device is being used as a form of transportation.