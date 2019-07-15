11-year-old boy encounters burglar while alone in Indy home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An 11-year-old boy came face-to-face with a burglar inside his living room Monday morning on the north side of Indianapolis.

His mother was finishing up her workout less than five minutes down the road when she got the call.

“It is a mother's worst nightmare. It was horrific," said the boys mother, who asked to remain anonymous. "I don't ever want to experience that again in my life.”

The boy was in the bathroom when he heard someone walking around his home. He went into the living room and found himself standing face-to-face with a man who was stealing their belongings.

"My son was frantic, asking me if I had hired someone to come over to home, there was someone in our living room and he was stealing our things,” she said.

The man saw the boy but continued to take his play station, controllers and his backpack before heading out the door.

"I then told him at that time, 'I’m hanging up the phone, I’m calling 911, and get out of the house,'” she said.

She came home to find her back window open with the screen cut out. Her son says he recognized the man he thinks did it.

“He had been to my front porch once before and had a story about how he was sick or that his mother was sick and he needed $32,” she said.

The woman posted her story on the Nextdoor app, and neighbors also had similar stories.

"Neighbors have had multiple stories about either sickness or death in the family or trying to travel or just he wants to mow your grass,” she said.

She and other neighbors want to spread the word in hopes that the man is caught, so an incident like this won’t happen again.

"You can replace a PS4 anytime," she said. "I just don't want to have that phone call ever again in my life.”

Police in the north district say they have received calls about this man going door-to-door about a sick relative and asking for money. They’ve been hoping to question him, so if you have any information, contact IMPD.