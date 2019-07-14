× Simon Pagenaud dominates IndyCar race in Toronto

Simon Pagenaud led 80 of 85 total laps and cruised to his third win of the IndyCar season Sunday afternoon in Toronto.

“I think it was a team effort, really,” said Pagenaud. “It looked like we were dominating today, and I can’t thank these guys enough because they come in in the morning with big smiles on their face, every day same thing.”

Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi rounded off the podium.

“It’s just so hard to pass here,” said Dixon. “I felt like we really just weren’t able to get close enough to get a good run on the straights. But, the black (Firestone primary) tires did really well today. The PNC Bank guys were super strong; we just didn’t have enough to make a pass. I think, had we got past him, we would’ve been able to drive away.”

“The two in front of us drove a great race,” said Rossi, “so to be able to finish in front of Josef (Newgarden) and get a trophy is a good day. Huge hats off to the No. 27 NAPA Andretti Honda boys – great pit stops, good strategy and we did what we needed to do today.”

With Newgarden’s fourth place finish, Rossi gained some ground in the points standings, and now sits just four back of the Team Penske driver for first place with six races to go in the season.

“For having a tough weekend and to finish fourth isn’t a bad thing,” said Newgarden. “The Hitachi car looked good and felt good. It just wasn’t enough.”

IndyCar travels to the oval at Iowa Speedway next weekend.