Report shows Indiana’s college graduation rates are on the rise

Posted 5:03 pm, July 14, 2019, by

The back image of the graduates wearing a yellow tassel hat.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new report says Indiana’s college graduation rates are improving as more students complete their degrees on time.

The report released Thursday by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education found that nearly 41% of students at all Indiana colleges graduated on time last year. That’s up from about 28% five years ago.

Students graduate on time by completing a bachelor’s degree within four years or an associate degree within two years.

The Journal-Gazette reports that the commission’s report also found that about 62% of students now graduate within six years.

The report says that at four-year colleges statewide, about 47% of students finished on time compared to about 36% five years ago. The report says that colleges’ main campuses typically had higher completion rates than satellite campuses.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.