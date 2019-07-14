× Multi-vehicle crashes cause lane closures on I-465 near Keystone Ave

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two westbound lanes of I-465 near Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis are closed because of a multi-vehicle accident.

Indiana State Police say at least two vehicles are on fire.

I-465 MM 33.2 WB at Keystone/ mile 33 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) July 14, 2019

Another crash on I-465 near the Keystone Avenue exit has caused all eastbound lanes to close.

Officials say at least five vehicles are involved in this crash.

There is no word yet regarding potential injuries caused by either crash.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.