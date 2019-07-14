Mother and 2 toddlers killed, 7 injured in crash on I-465 near Keystone Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A mother and her two 18-month-old twins are dead, and seven other people are injured after a semi slammed into a car on I-465 in Indianapolis. The crash happened near the Keystone Avenue exit around noon on Sunday.

Witnesses said a semi-truck didn’t see the traffic stopped in front of him, and he plowed into a line of cars at a “high rate of speed.”

Investigators say the driver hit the first car, and it burst into flames. The truck then hit two other cars, flipped a Chevy truck carrying a trailer, pinned a fourth car against the shoulder and dragged that vehicle 300 yards before hitting two more vehicles and finally coming to a stop.

The coroner identified the victims as 29-year-old Alanna Norman Koons and 18-month-old twins June and Ruby Koons.

“This is one of those that has a ripple effect on so many people. In a split second, dozens of lives are affected,” Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said.

The semi-truck driver told detectives he was going 30 miles per hour when the crash happened.

He claimed that a car cut him off and then sped away, causing him to slam on his brakes. He said that is when he crashed into everyone.

Officers arrested 57-year-old Bruce Pollard and charged him with three counts of reckless homicide and five counts of criminal recklessness causing injury.

Pollard was driving for Weston Transportation out of Missouri.

Department of Transportation records show that company has had six unsafe driving violations since 2017—two for following too close, two for lane restriction violations, one for speeding, and one for unlawfully parking and/or leaving vehicle in the roadway.

The company owns 23 trucks and has 20 drivers.

Pollard is still in jail. We are working to get his mug shot and find out when he will be in court.

We will update this story when we find out that information.