IN Focus: Supporters, opponents react to Holcomb re-election announcement

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. -- Governor Eric Holcomb announced his reelection campaign Saturday in Knightstown.

Gov. Holcomb made his announcement at the iconic Hoosier Gym, which is most notably known for as the filming location for 1986 film classic "Hoosiers."

"We’ve come so far. But we didn’t come this far to only to come this far. And as much as we’ve done, we’re going to do even more," said Holcomb.

"In every corner of the state, Hoosiers know that they have a friend and ally in Governor Eric Holcomb," said GOP state chair Kyle Hupfer in a press release. "That's because he's focused on tackling our biggest challenges, lifting up Hoosiers' lives and delivering results. His people-first leadership has earned Indiana incredible momentum, which will be on full focus at this event. We invite all Hoosiers to come and be a part of it."

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic state party chair John Zody also shared his thoughts on Holcomb's bid for re-election.

"Holcomb’s list of accomplishments is as unidentifiable to Hoosier families as the governor himself," said Zody. "Three years into his term, Holcomb hasn’t worked across the aisle to help Hoosier families get ahead. They deserve a governor that works for them.”

This week, former state health commissioner Woody Myers became the first Democrat to enter the race for governor.

State Rep. Karlee Macer (D-Speedway) and State Sen. Eddie Melton (D-Gary) are also considering a run, with Melton having already formed an exploratory committee.

