IN Focus: Former state rep, LG candidate making run for Congress

INDIANAPOLIS - Former state representative Christina Hale (D-IN) announced a run for Congress this past week for the fifth congressional district seat currently being held by retiring Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN).

Hale ran on the Democratic ticket in 2016 as John Gregg's running mate, and is hoping to turn a historically red district blue next year, while GOP leaders continue to insist the district remains reliably Republican.

In the video above, we talk with Hale about the district's dynamics, her hopes for the race, and the issues she'd focus on if elected.

“Whether it was doing what’s best for my family or trying to get ahead in the working world, I’ve had to work for it," said Hale. "That’s exactly what Hoosiers can expect of me in Congress, where I’ll fight every day to make life better for people by lowering the cost of health care and working to ensure that we have an economy that works for everybody.”

With the announcement of Brooks' retirement, potential candidates on both sides of the aisle have been exploring a run for Congress, including former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard.

Democrat Dee Thornton, who lost to Brooks in 2018, is once again seeking the nomination in 2020.

She'll officially launch her candidacy on Monday.