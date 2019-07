INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man has died after an incident involving a lawnmower on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, first responders were called to a home in the 5700 block of Minden Dr.

Police say the lawn mower “turned over” and landed on top of the man, which led to his death.

The name or age of the man has not yet been released, but neighbors say he worked for a lawn care company.

