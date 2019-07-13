Governor Holcomb expected to announce reelection campaign

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to announce his reelection campaign Saturday in Knightstown.

Gov. Holcomb is making his “major announcement” at the iconic Hoosier Gym, which is most notably known for as the filming location for 1986 film classic “Hoosiers.”

“In every corner of the state, Hoosiers know that they have a friend and ally in Governor Eric Holcomb. That’s because he’s focused on tackling our biggest challenges, lifting up Hoosiers’ lives and delivering results. His people-first leadership has earned Indiana incredible momentum, which will be on full focus at this event. We invite all Hoosiers to come and be a part of it,” treasurer of the Eric Holcomb for Indiana campaign, Kyle Hupfer, said in a press release.

The gym is filling up, and Gov. @HolcombForIN is ready to make Hoosier History at 1 p.m.! #HolcombCrew pic.twitter.com/vsMjsq8OjD — Eric Holcomb (@HolcombForIN) July 13, 2019