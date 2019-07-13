Drones prove to be valuable to farming industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCADIA, Ind. -- From the ground up, Tyler Mylin has built a business bringing new technology onto the farm.

His Carmel based company Dronescape sprays and monitors fields using drones.

“I saw it as a place to automate," Mylin said. "We could automate this, you don’t have to be out there driving a tractor.”

His company didn’t reinvent the wheel, they don't need one. The drones take to the sky, flying on their own.

"When you finally are able to autonomously send it out and not have a pilot drive it and basically have it be a Roomba in the sky and have it spray different areas, that’s when it became very effective and valuable to the farmer," Mylin said.

The drone follows a set route and only sprays areas that need it, saving farmers time and money.

“It could be a game changer," said farmer Greg Wilson from Wilson Farms. "I mean, everything is about cost."

Farmers like Wilson hire Mylin to handle the work. He’s hoping the cost of this technology will pay off in the long run, helping farmers already operating on thin margins.

"Being able to go out there and just spray the areas that need attention instead of the whole field, it’s pretty cost effective I think,” Wilson said.