2-year-old in Jennings County flown to hospital after being ran over by lawn mower

Posted 8:28 pm, July 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:35PM, July 13, 2019

File photo

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A 2-year-old from Jennings County has suffered serious injuries and was flown to Riley Hospital after his grandfather backed over him with a lawn mower.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department called the incident “a terrible accident”.

According to the sheriff’s department, the accident occurred around 1 p.m. in the 3600 block of Grayford Road. Police said the 2-year-old grandson ran towards his grandfather as he was backing up the lawn mower. The grandmother reported gave chase, but the young grandson fell and was backed over while the lawn mower was mowing.

The child was transported to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital before being flown to Riley.

