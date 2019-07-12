‘The ABCs of Metallica’: metal band to release children’s book

Posted 1:54 pm, July 12, 2019, by

Metallica have announced they are releasing a children’s book, which is sure to become a treasured classic at baby showers and christenings for generations to come.

“The ABCs of Metallica” will tell, in alphabetical rhymes, the history of one of the world’s greatest heavy metal bands. For a really wholesome experience, we suggest pairing a bedtime reading with some of Metallica’s most-loved lullabies, like “Seek and Destroy” and, of course, “Enter Sandman.” Johannes Brahms himself couldn’t imagine such a placid soundscape.

The band revealed the (extremely cute) cover on their website and social media. According to the announcement, a portion of the proceeds from the book’s sales will go to the All Within My Hands Foundation, Metallica’s nonprofit that supports workforce education and hunger prevention.

You thought we were kidding? Nope, this is some hardcore wholesome stuff right here. The book will be available for purchase in November, but devoted metalheads and future godparents can pre-order it now.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.