Police: Sullivan County man forced victim in car trunk, beat him with hatchet

Posted 11:54 am, July 12, 2019, by

Michael Scott

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – A Sullivan County man is accused of kidnapping a man from his home and forcing him into the trunk of a car.

Michael Scott, 29, faces charges of kidnapping and aggravated battery.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says he forced a 28-year-old man into the trunk of a car, took him to a rural area, and hit him in the head with a hatchet.

He was later treated for serious head and facial injuries, at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, where he is awaiting transfer to an Indianapolis hospital.

A woman was in the car too. The sheriff’s office says Scott also beat her. They say she was not a willing participant in the kidnapping.

She ended up jumping from the car near US41 and Harlan Road in Vigo County. She then flagged down a driver, who transported her to the Terre Haute Police Department.

After the female flagged down the passerby, Scott fled southbound on US41. A short time later, Scott crashed the car near Boot City, on US41 south, before fleeing the scene on foot.

After a foot search with K9 officers and drones, deputies found Scott near a railroad track near Oregon Church Road in Vigo County.

The Sullivan County prosecutor charged Scott with kidnapping, criminal Confinement, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and intimidation.

Scott is in the Sullivan County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.