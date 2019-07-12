Person of interest identified in shooting, robbery at Muncie credit union

Jeremy Snider

MUNCIE, Ind.– Muncie police are actively searching for a person of interest in an armed robbery and shooting at a credit union.

Jeremy Snider, 32, is the person of interest. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The incident occurred on July 10 just after 12:30 p.m. at the Prime Trust Credit Union near 26th and Madison.

The suspect displayed a gun as he robbed the bank, police said. A shot was fired during the incident, and a customer who was trying to intervene was grazed in the leg. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say you should not approach him if you see him. Call 911 instead.

