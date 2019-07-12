× Person of interest identified in shooting, robbery at Muncie credit union

MUNCIE, Ind.– Muncie police are actively searching for a person of interest in an armed robbery and shooting at a credit union.

Jeremy Snider, 32, is the person of interest. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The incident occurred on July 10 just after 12:30 p.m. at the Prime Trust Credit Union near 26th and Madison.

The suspect displayed a gun as he robbed the bank, police said. A shot was fired during the incident, and a customer who was trying to intervene was grazed in the leg. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say you should not approach him if you see him. Call 911 instead.

#FridayFugitive 32-year-old Jeremy Snider considered a person of interest by @MunciePolice in Wednesday's armed robbery of the Prime Trust Federal Credit Union, 3230 S. Madison St., Muncie. If you see him, Do Not Approach – call 911. #ArmedandDangerous pic.twitter.com/7a8vy2eton — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) July 12, 2019

WARNING ARMED & DANGEROUS: The Muncie Police Department is actively looking for Jeremy Snider DOB 12/22/1986. Snider is a person of interest in Wednesday's armed robbery of the Prime Trust Federal Credit Union located at 3230 S. Madison Street. Call 911 DO NOT approach. pic.twitter.com/uPiZhkY4Xg — Muncie Police (@MunciePolice) July 12, 2019

The Prime Trust was robbed this afternoon. Here are the pictures of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 765-747-4868. pic.twitter.com/xrz00z8SAS — Muncie Police (@MunciePolice) July 10, 2019