Person of interest arrested in shooting, robbery at Muncie credit union
MUNCIE, Ind.– Muncie police have arrested a person of interest in an armed robbery and shooting at a credit union.
Jeremy Snider, 32, is the person of interest. Police say he was considered armed and dangerous during the search for him.
The incident occurred on July 10 just after 12:30 p.m. at the Prime Trust Credit Union near 26th and Madison.
The suspect displayed a gun as he robbed the bank, police said. A shot was fired during the incident, and a customer who was trying to intervene was grazed in the leg. No other injuries were reported.
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.