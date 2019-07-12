× Pacers close Summer League slate with win as Bitadze gets his visa

Alize Johnson scored a game-high 25 points and DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell chipped in 24 as the Pacers beat the Clippers 86-75 in their NBA Summer League finale.

The Blue & Gold’s leading Summer League Scorer Aaron Holiday sat out the game with a sore left hip, so Johnson and Akoon-Purcell picked up the slack beautifully, combining to shoot 50% from the floor, going 19-for-38.

It was an encouraging end to Indiana’s trip to Las Vegas, but back at home, another piece of news was just as good for the franchise.

VISA ☑️ Goga Bitadze is in Indy and ready to get to work! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7JTmiYbGdI — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 12, 2019

First round draft pick Goga Bitadze is finally in the United States with his work visa, the Pacers announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.