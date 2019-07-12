Pacers close Summer League slate with win as Bitadze gets his visa
Alize Johnson scored a game-high 25 points and DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell chipped in 24 as the Pacers beat the Clippers 86-75 in their NBA Summer League finale.
The Blue & Gold’s leading Summer League Scorer Aaron Holiday sat out the game with a sore left hip, so Johnson and Akoon-Purcell picked up the slack beautifully, combining to shoot 50% from the floor, going 19-for-38.
It was an encouraging end to Indiana’s trip to Las Vegas, but back at home, another piece of news was just as good for the franchise.
First round draft pick Goga Bitadze is finally in the United States with his work visa, the Pacers announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.