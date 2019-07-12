× Nonprofit’s Facebook dilemma fixed after CBS4 Problem Solvers steps in

GREENSBURG, Ind. – A nonprofit group that needed help with a long dormant Facebook page said that just days after receiving expert advice through CBS4 Problem Solvers, their issue has been fixed.

The Arts and Cultural Council of Decatur County, led by board president David Fry, reached out because they had been unable to access their old Facebook page for four years. The page went dark after a former board member left, removed himself as an administrator and lost access.

The group set up a new Facebook page and managed to grow the audience, but there was still confusion when they tried to point people to the right page. Despite numerous attempts to flag the old page and contact Facebook, Fry was out of ideas.

“I reached out to you because … we don’t know what else to try in order to try to get it down,” Fry said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers connected Fry to Jack Shepler at Ayokay, an Indianapolis-based digital media and marketing company, who thought he knew a solution.

“I think it’s important for them to contact Facebook and request ownership of that page and then go through the process of merging them,” Shepler said.

Shepler pointed the group to Facebook’s business portal, where there is a feature to chat with a live representative. Fry quickly jumped on that idea and quickly managed to get in touch with a live person, who helped him navigate the process to gain control of the old page and merge it into the new one.

“It was because of the information from CBS4 that we found out about the merge opportunity to be able to bring those together,” Fry said.

After submitting paperwork and notarized statements proving Fry and the Council were the true owners of the page, it took less than a week to get the old page taken down. As a bonus, merging the pages moved people onto the new page and bumped up followers by around 400. Fry said that the Facebook representative made the process easy and quick.

“We’re very excited because our annual meeting is (this week) and we’re starting our 25th year and we have a lot going on this coming year, so we look forward to being able to communicate with a broader audience about what was happening,” Fry said.

Fry already has at least three administrators on the new page so that the group never loses access again. He and Shepler both suggested that if you run a Facebook page for your business or organization, you assign multiple administrators so that if someone leaves, you won’t have to go through the headache of trying to regain control.

“Initially we were just going to be happy to eliminate the old page, but it was great to be able to merge that information into the new one,” Fry said.

If you have a problem you’d like CBS4 Problem Solvers to consider, contact us at 317-677-1544 or ProblemSolvers@cbs4indy.com.