× Major I-65 South closures will impact drivers for weeks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Major closures will begin on I-65 around Marion County this weekend. Five different projects will be underway at the same time. .

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is closing the southbound lanes of I-65 in two different sections. Those impacted are coming up with a game plan.

The I-65 South closures won’t affect Fossil Bates this weekend.

“I’m going to hang around the house and just hang out with my grandson and watch him play basketball,” said Bates.

However, he knows he won’t be able to avoid impacts of the closures forever. He just hopes the detours aren’t congested because he drives a Jeep with the top off.

“Traffic jams are no fun, particularly, if it’s 100 degrees and you’re sitting in something like this,” said Bates.

INDOT wants you to prepare for slowdowns, just in case.

“Once you leave a construction zone, you could very well be entering another one a couple of miles down the road,” said INDOT Spokeswoman Mallory Duncan. “And we know that’s frustrating and we’re trying to mitigate those as much as possible, but slow down and pay attention to those around you.”

Friday, all southbound lanes will be closed on I-65 from I-865 to I-465. You can take I-865 East to I-465 South to get back on. This closure lasts until July 29.

I-65 South from the South split to I-465 will also close. It will open back up on July 22.

The North split to the South split will be closed this weekend but will open again on Monday morning. You can take I-70 to I-465 for that detour.

“There are signs everywhere for it, so, I feel like drivers that don’t know about it just aren’t paying attention,” said driver Jared Harrison.

He said this kind of construction is a necessary evil.

“I drive the north side lanes a lot and I saw the work they did on that and it’s really, really nice,” said Harrison. “I’d say it’s definitely worth the wait.”

For anyone else who may have a longer drive because of the detours, Harrison has a suggestion.

“Podcasts, I used to do music but podcasts just kind of engage me a little more and I don’t fall asleep,” said Harrison.

There are also several lane restrictions starting tonight. You can view all of those here.