× Line of houses catch fire in West Lafayette neighborhood

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A line of houses in a West Lafayette neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon.

The homes are located near Lindberg Village and drivers are asked to avoid the area, WLFI reports.

A neighbor across the street told WLFI that he heard a big boom and came outside to find five houses in flames. He then sprayed his home with water in attempt to keep the siding on.

Vectren was called to the scene to turn off gas lines and utilities in the neighborhood, reporter Marvin Bills reports.

#UPDATE: it is confirmed that Vectren Live Smart is turning of gas lines and utilities at this moment. @WLFI https://t.co/drvCue6aQl — Marvin Bills (@MarvinBillsTV) July 12, 2019

Photos from WLFI show that crews were able to save a dog from one of the residences.

Crews were able to save an animal @WLFI pic.twitter.com/GRC3wci5ao — Marvin Bills (@MarvinBillsTV) July 12, 2019

Neighbor across the street says he heard a big boom and came outside to find 5 houses in flames. He then sprayed his home with water to keep the siding on. @WLFI pic.twitter.com/xhsPQTZcNn — Marvin Bills (@MarvinBillsTV) July 12, 2019