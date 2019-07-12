Line of houses catch fire in West Lafayette neighborhood

Posted 4:45 pm, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:56PM, July 12, 2019

Multiple home catch fire in West Lafayette (Photo courtesy of Travis Oliver)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A line of houses in a West Lafayette neighborhood caught fire Friday afternoon.

The homes are located near Lindberg Village and drivers are asked to avoid the area, WLFI reports.

A neighbor across the street told WLFI that he heard a big boom and came outside to find five houses in flames. He then sprayed his home with water in attempt to keep the siding on.

Vectren was called to the scene to turn off gas lines and utilities in the neighborhood, reporter Marvin Bills reports.

Photos from WLFI show that crews were able to save a dog from one of the residences.

