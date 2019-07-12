× Joe Biden to attend National Urban League conference in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Indianapolis on Thursday, July 25.

The Democratic presidential candidate will travel to the Circle City to attend the National Urban League’s conference, which will run from July 24 through July 27 at the Indiana Convention Center.

Other presidential candidates, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Congressman Tim Ryan, and former Congressman John Delaney are also listed as speakers on the conference’s website.

The civil rights organization also confirms to CBS4 that candidates Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Mayor Bill DeBlasio will be attending the conference. The dates for their appearances are yet to be determined.

Proponents hope the conference will promote unity, heighten diversity in local businesses, and raise awareness about economic inequality.