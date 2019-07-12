× Suspect in custody after person with knife spotted at Indiana University

UPDATE: Indiana University says there is no longer a threat and the suspect is in custody.

Previous story:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Indiana University says students should take shelter in the nearest room after a person with a knife was spotted on campus.

The alert sent to students said the person was spotted near Merrill Hall/Music Addition at 1201 East 3rd Street.

“If you are on campus, trust your instincts and take safe shelter in the nearest available room. Lock the door if possible. Remain in place until the police or a campus administrator known to you gives the FINAL UPDATE,” the alert said.

Update: Police are doing a protective sweep of the Jacobs School Practice Building. If you are in the Practice Building stay in place and keep doors locked until you receive an IU Notify Alert update. — Indiana University Bloomington (@IUBloomington) July 12, 2019

Police told CBS4 they didn’t have any additional information at this time. Anyone who has information or spots the suspect is asked to call 911.