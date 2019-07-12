Heat and humidity surge; “Barry” to bring rain by next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A beautiful finish to the work week with low humidity and seasonable temperatures. However, big changes are coming as we head into the weekend. Low temperatures early Friday morning we the coolest we've had in over two weeks! Saturday morning won't be as quite as cool but still comfortable.

Get ready for the next heat wave! The heat and humidity rise quickly this weekend. By Saturday afternoon, expect temperatures to break back into the 90's. As humidity rises as well, Feels Like temperatures will start feeling a few degrees warmer than it actually is. By Sunday and Monday, humidity rises back to oppressive levels, raising Feels Like temperatures toward 100°.

If you're looking for a chance to do some yard work, there will be plenty of opportunities these next several days. Aside from a few isolated showers on Sunday, the heat will really be more of a concern then the rain. Remember, stay hydrated and be sure to take plenty of breaks.

As of Friday evening, the latest update on Tropical Storm Barry projects the storm to intensify to Hurricane strength before making landfall along the coast of Louisiana by early Saturday morning. It's this system that will likely bring us our next best chances for showers by next Tuesday and Wednesday, as remnants from this system move toward central Indiana.

With rain and clouds around, we will take a very brief break from the heat in the middle of next week. As remnants of Barry slide east, a strong southwesterly flow will take hold. We could see our warmest temperatures of the year by late next week. As moisture streams into central Indiana, humidity will likely be at the highest levels we've seen all year as well. Feels Like temperatures WELL ABOVE 100° will be possible.