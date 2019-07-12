What a perfect July day we're about to enjoy! Comfortable in the 60s for most of us this morning and we'll heat up nicely. Nearing 80 by noon with highs around 86 later in the afternoon. We'll also enjoy a lovely, refreshing northerly breeze today. Hotter still on Saturday so if you have yard work to do, you'll have to get out first thing in the morning! Temps will climb to 90 in the afternoon and we won't get any breaks from the sun. Fantastic pool day!Friday through Wednesday rain totals will stay below a half inch so water your plants! They'll need some hydration. Stay hydrated yourself, too! A couple of storms possible Sunday plus it'll stay hot. Still hot on Monday with a stray storm possible. The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry could bring storms to Central Indiana by Tuesday.
Great Friday but tracking weekend rain
-
Gorgeous Thursday before storms arrive
-
Tracking light and spotty rain Tuesday morning before hefty storms arrive
-
Heat continues and now tracking storms
-
Tracking more rain for central Indy Monday afternoon
-
Light rain this morning with storms tonight; hot air to pour in
-
-
Quiet and pleasant Wednesday; changes Thursday
-
Another round of rain for central Indiana before temperatures surge
-
Warmer temperatures, small rain chances for the rest of the week
-
Flash Flood Watch continues through Tuesday afternoon, more heavy rain expected
-
Fireworks forecast for central Indy
-
-
Showers tonight, sunshine returns to central Indiana Friday afternoon
-
A few showers possible for Election Day
-
A wet, cooler Thursday across central Indiana