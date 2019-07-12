Great Friday but tracking weekend rain

Posted 6:11 am, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:38AM, July 12, 2019

What a perfect July day we're about to enjoy!  Comfortable in the 60s for most of us this morning and we'll heat up nicely.  Nearing 80 by noon with highs around 86 later in the afternoon.  We'll also enjoy a lovely, refreshing northerly breeze today. Hotter still on Saturday so if you have yard work to do, you'll have to get out first thing in the morning!  Temps will climb to 90 in the afternoon and we won't get any breaks from the sun.  Fantastic pool day!Friday through Wednesday rain totals will stay below a half inch so water your plants!  They'll need some hydration.  Stay hydrated yourself, too! A couple of storms possible Sunday plus it'll stay hot.  Still hot on Monday with a stray storm possible.  The remnants of Tropical Storm Barry could bring storms to Central Indiana by Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.