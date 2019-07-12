Duke Energy to build solar power plant in West Lafayette

Posted 9:21 pm, July 12, 2019, by

Duke Energy sign

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Duke Energy says it will build a 1.6-megawatt solar power plant in the Discovery Park District near Purdue University’s main campus in West Lafayette.

Duke said Thursday it will lease about 10 acres from the Purdue Research Foundation for the project it calls the Tippecanoe County Solar Power Plant.

Duke and the foundation say the solar power plant will generate enough electricity to power about 240 average homes. The plant with about 7,000 solar panels will be built this summer and is expected to start providing power later this year.

Duke has about 840,000 customers in central and southern Indiana.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.