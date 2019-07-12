Brazil man arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with 13-year-old girl

Benjamin Johnson

CLAY COUNTY, Ind.– A Brazil, Indiana man is facing charges for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a minor.

State police say the investigation began in December of 2018 after investigators learned of a 13-year-old girl who had been sexually abused.

Few details of the investigation were released, but Benjamin Johnson, 44, was taken into custody for the crime.

He’s currently being held in the Clay County jail without bond. He faces two counts of child molestation and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

