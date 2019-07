× No one in car when it ‘exploded’ on SB I-65 on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say no one was in a car when it “exploded” on Indy’s northwest side.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a car fire around 7:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near 71st Street. They found the car engulfed in flames when they arrived.

All lanes were closed for about 20 minutes, but now traffic is moving through the area.

Police are investigating what caused the car to explode.