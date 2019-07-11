Woman taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Westfield

Posted 2:24 pm, July 11, 2019, by

Monon Trail file photo.

WESTFIELD, Ind.– Westfield police say a woman was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car Thursday.

Westfield police say it happened just after 8 a.m. at East 161st Street and the Monon Trail crossing.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was going eastbound on 161st and the woman, who was jogging along the trail, entered the road and was hit.

She was alert and conscious while being taken to the hospital.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.