Weekend road closures and restrictions for Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says road work will continue in Marion County this weekend.

INDOT is reminding drivers to plan extra time while driving to their destination and watch for slow traffic in construction zones.

Five projects will be working simultaneously in Marion County throughout July, weather permitting.

Please watch @INDOTEast on Twitter for weather-related cancellations or changes.

Here is the full list of closures and restrictions starting Friday, July 12:

Full closures

I-65 SB from I-865 to I-465 ALL LANES CLOSED Closure begins Friday at 9 p.m. Opens Monday, July 29th by 6 a.m. Detour: Take I-865 EB to I-465 SB back to I-65 SB

I-65 SB from South Split to I-465 ALL LANES CLOSED Closure begins Friday at 7 p.m. Opens Monday, July 22nd by 3 p.m.

I-65 SB from North Split to South Split ALL LANES CLOSED Closure begins Friday at 9 p.m. Opens Monday, July 15th by 6 a.m. Detour: Take I-70 EB to I-465 SB back to I-65 SB if coming from the north. Or get on I-70 WB from downtown and take I-70 WB to I-465 EB/SB back to I-65 SB.



Lane restrictions

I-65 SB from I-465 to Southport Rd Left three lanes closed Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-69 NB from 75th Street to S.R. 37 Left three lanes closed Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.

I-69 SB from 116th Street to 75th Street Left three lanes closed Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 EB from Keystone to Pendleton Pike Left three lanes closed Friday 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-465 WB from Fall Creek to the White River Left three lanes closed Friday 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

I-65 SB from I-465 to Kessler Blvd Left two lanes closed Friday 9 p.m. to Monday, July 22 at 5 a.m.

I-65 NB from Little Eagle Creek to 56th Street Right two lanes closed Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. RAMPS: I-65 NB to Lafayette Rd CLOSED, Lafayette Rd to I-65 NB CLOSED

I-65 NB from 29th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. St. Left two lanes closed Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday a 6 a.m.

I-465 NB from 71st Street to 96th Street Left four lanes closed Friday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.



Learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.