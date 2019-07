× UPDATE: SB I-69 reopens after 4 injured in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of southbound I-69 are back open in Madison County after a crash involving a semi.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near the Scatterfield Road exit in Anderson. It involved a semi and at least one other vehicle.

Indiana State Police say medics transported four people to the hospital with minor injuries.