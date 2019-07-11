SR 37 road work scheduled for Johnson and Morgan Counties

Roadwork along SR 37 to start in Johnson and Morgan Counties

MORGAN/JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Contractors are scheduled to begin a nearly $1 million asphalt patching project along State Road 37 in Morgan and Johnson Counties on or after Monday, July 15, weather permitting.

Work will take place in both the north and southbound lanes from State Road 144, near the Morgan/Johnson County line, to State Road 44, north of Martinsville.

The project will begin in southbound lanes near State Road 144. Lane restrictions will be in effect along the route as work is completed.

Much of the work will take place during daytime hours. Crews will not be active from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. in northbound lanes or 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in southbound lanes.

The project  is expected to be completed by the end of August.

