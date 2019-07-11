× Silver Alert declared for Lafayette teen believed to be in extreme danger

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 14-year-old from Lafayette, Indiana.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Steven Kalbaugh who was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Kalbaugh is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The teen is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes, and brown hair with light brown highlights. He was last seen wearing no shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Kalbaugh’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9321 or call 911.