× Person killed on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police received a call about the shooting around 5:50 a.m. The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of North Bolton Avenue. This is near East 16th Street and North Ritter Avenue.

We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story when more information is available.