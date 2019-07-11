× Perfect summer day ahead — tracking rain in coming days

We’re keeping an eye on the Gulf states as a disturbance strengthens and could become a hurricane in the coming days, making landfall likely in Louisiana. The hurricane will weaken after moving over land but could bring storms as far north as here in Central Indiana. We’ll expect to feel those impacts at home by Tuesday. Thursday looks great, though! 85 and partly to mostly sunny. We’ll also have a refreshing breeze all afternoon. As the cold front slides east, we’ll settle into more comfortable and drier air for a couple of days. The heat will crank back up by Saturday. Friday also looks great! Plenty of sunshine with a high of 83. Hotter for the weekend with a chance for rain on Sunday. We could have the remnants of what is expected to become Hurricane Barry bring storms to Central Indiana by Tuesday.