Police: Noblesville mom charged with neglect after leaving 2 young kids in van on hot day

Posted 6:58 pm, July 11, 2019, by

Liudmila V. Eaton (Photo provided by Noblesville police)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A Noblesville mother was arrested Thursday after police say she left her two young children unattended in a vehicle that wasn’t running.

Officers were called to the vehicle in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Clover Road at about 1:32 p.m.

When police arrived, they say they located a 2-year-old and 4-year-old restrained in car seats in a 2009 Dodge Caravan, with the windows rolled down six inches.

At the time of the investigation, police say the outdoor temperature was 88 degrees Fahrenheit.

The driver of the vehicle and mother of the children, 40-year-old Liudmila V. Eaton, was later located at the Walmart and then arrested on two counts of neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.