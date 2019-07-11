Man dead after shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is dead after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to a call about a person shot in the 1700 block of North Bolton Avenue around 5:50 a.m. This is near East 16th Street and North Ritter Avenue.

They found an adult male lying in the street and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood talking to anyone that may have seen or heard something.

“Any death in our community should alarm us all, but I do believe this is a specific or targeted incident,” IMPD PIO Aaron Hamer said.

Police also believe a black Mercury on the street is connected to the shooting. They don’t know if he was in the vehicle, out of it, or trying to get to it.

