IMPD: Death of man found in suitcase being investigated as murder

Posted 3:56 pm, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:57PM, July 11, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The death of an Indianapolis man whose body was found in a suitcase has been ruled a homicide.

The remains of Larry Terry, 56, were discovered on Memorial Day in the Bean Creek neighborhood on the near southeast side of Indianapolis.

The cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation, according to a statement from the Marion County Coroner’s office on Thursday.

The Indiana Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) also confirmed to FOX59 on Thursday that Terry’s death is now being investigated as a murder.

Terry had been missing for more than two months before being found in the suitcase, according to family members.

Police are urging anyone who knows something to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.