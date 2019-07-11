× Fishers Mud Day, County Fairs, Pet Carnivals and more! Plan your weekend at one of these fun central IN events

Hendricks County Fair

Hendricks County Fairgrounds (Danville)

The Hendricks County Fair kicks off this Sunday, July 14, and runs through July 20. This year will be packed with fun special events like the Hendricks County Cheerleading Contest, Watermelon Eating and Seed Spitting Contest, 4-H Fashion Revue, Pet Parade, Hendricks County Fair Got Talent show, Black Sheep Squadron Radio Control Airplane and Helicopter Exhibition, midway rides and much more!

Click here for more info.

Mud Day and Fishers Mud Run

Cyntheanne Park (Fishers)

The messiest day of the year is this Saturday, July 13! Mud Day is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cyntheanne Park in Fishers. Presented by Fishers Parks and Recreation, Mud Day will feature a giant mud pit and lots of free muddy activities including mud volleyball, tug-of-war, live entertainment and more. New this year is the inaugural Fishers Mud Run: a one mile race which kicks off at 10 a.m. The run is designed for all ages and will have over 10 obstacles to slip and slide around on. Note: Be sure to wear old clothes and shoes, and bring a towel and fresh change of clothes are recommended after you wash off at the rinse-off stations at the park. A limited amount of goggles will be available to rent for free (first come, first served).

Click here for more info.

Christmas in July Half Marathon and 5K

White River State Park (Downtown)

Feeling festive? The Christmas in July Half Marathon and 5K is happening this Saturday, July 13, at White River State Park. The Half Marathon kicks off at 7am and the 5K begins at 7:30am. There will be water, freeze pops, and grape stops along the route to keep runners cool in the summer heat. At the end of the run, you’ll receive a festive holiday inspired medal with blinking lights. Then enjoy cold beer, soda snacks and more during their fun post-race party. Plus, if you can’t make it to the actual event, they also offer opportunities to participate in their “Virtual” half marathon and 5K runs.

Click here for more info.

21st Annual Pet Carnival

Indy Vet (5425 Victory Drive, Indianapolis, IN)

The 21st annual Pet Carnival is happening this Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hosted by IndyVet, this event invites animal lovers to bring their pets of all shapes and sizes (must be on a 6’ leash or in a carrier) to enjoy a fun-filled day with a variety of retail vendors and area rescues! Highlights include the 3rd annual Dachshund 500, Runamuk Disc Dogs, adoptable pets, a fun zone, paw painting, a pet caricaturist, face painting, balloon animals, a splash zone for your pets and MORE! There will also be a “Best Dressed Pet” contest and a dog pie-eating contest. Free popcorn, hot dogs and lemonade will be available. While the event is free, guests are encouraged to bring a donation of either pet food or cleaning supplies to provide for local animal shelters. Frequent item requests include cat food, dog food, blue Dawn dish soap, non-clump cat litter, bleach, laundry/dishwasher detergent and Clorox wipes. This event will happen rain or shine.

Click here for more info.

Outdoor Sunset Yoga

Greenwood Amphitheater

Enjoy an evening of sunset outdoor yoga with the folks from Studio You Yoga and Pilates this Sunday from 7-8:15 p.m. at the Greenwood Amphitheater! Attendees will cultivate peace, strength, focus and release through this yoga practice. All experience levels are welcome. Just bring your yoga mat, water and get ready for a great evening of sunset yoga & live music! Admission fee is $10 for Studio You members and $15 for non-members.

Click here for more info.

Chris Young “Raised on Country Tour”

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Country star Chris Young is bringing his Raised on County Tour 2019 to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this Saturday, July 13. He will also be joined by special guests Chris Jansen and LOCASH. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more info.