× Coolest night in over two weeks; another heat wave on the way

Turn off the A/C and open the windows tonight! You won’t have this opportunity again for a while. Temperatures overnight will be the coolest they’ve been in over two weeks.

By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will be back, in the upper 80’s. However, while it will be hot, humidity will be low. This is what we would call a dry heat. Feels Like temperatures will be very close to what the actual temperatures are on Friday. Humidity will rise as we head into the weekend. By Sunday and Monday, very uncomfortable heat will return.

If you’re looking for time to get outdoors and do some lawn work, you have MANY opportunities to do so. We have lots of dry time these next several days.

Our next best chance for rain will come with the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Barry. Barry is now the second named storm of the season, and is projected to reach hurricane strength by Saturday. This will likely make landfall over Louisiana this weekend and continue northeast toward Central Indiana. As this storm system loses strength, remnants will still bring much needed showers to the area by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our second summer heatwave returns by the weekend. Plan on hot and humid conditions to persist through next week.