× Bob Knight purchases home in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Legendary Indiana University basketball coach Bob Knight — who left the university in controversy and for years didn’t return publicly — has bought a home just three miles from Assembly Hall, where he coached for 29 years.

Robert M. Knight and his wife, Karen, signed property records last week for a 4,840-square-foot home in Bloomington in the Shadow Creek subdivision across from College Mall on Moore’s Pike, according to Monroe County Assessor’s records.

Built by Brewer Fine Homes in 2018, the 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath house at 1519 S. Andrew Circle was purchased by the Knights for $572,500 on July 3.

The real estate listing on Trulia.com says the home features an “open living room with vaulted ceilings and wood beams as well as wood ceiling, beams and wood paneling in the master bedroom.”

There is a finished basement with a “full bathroom, huge great room and home theater room. Custom white /off-white cabinets, quartz tops and LG brand stainless steel appliances,” the listing says.

It’s unclear whether the Knights will be living in the home full time. Bob Hammel, Knight’s longtime friend and confidante and former sports editor for the Bloomington Herald-Times, told IndyStar Thursday morning the purchase was “news to me.”

