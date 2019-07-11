× 2 homicides occur within 10 hours of each other in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two homicide investigations are underway in Indianapolis. One on the city’s west side and the other on the east side.

Both happened within ten hours of each other. Details are limited on those two investigations but IMPD says one homicide is “one too many.”

Police say the two cases are not connected and are isolated incidents.

“After we are called to a homicide, the detectives immediately start to investigate and a lot of that is just around the surrounding areas of where the incident occurs,” IMPD Officer Aaron Hamer said.

The first homicide on Eagledale drive happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officers discovered an unresponsive man with trauma.

Police say several witnesses told investigators the man was doing roofing work for the owner’s of the house. Neighbors say they didn’t hear any commotion going on inside.

Ten hours later, the crime scene tape was brought out again on Indy’s east side; on Bolton avenue. A man was found shot to death next to a black SUV.

“About 5:11 this morning my boyfriend woke me up and we heard a bunch of gun shots and there was a black SUV sitting there and a little silver gray car just driving real fast,” witness Danielle Skiles said.

Skiles saw two people head toward 21st Street.

“You see things all the time. You hear gunshots just about every night,” Skiles said.

IMPD says homicides will not be tolerated in the Circle City.

“What we are going to do as an agency is continue doing the things we’re doing but talking to people in the community. Seeing ways we can work closer with the churches or the actual community organizations that we partner with already,” Officer Hamer said.

The victims’ names have not been released in any of the investigations.

If you have any information on these two investigations, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.