× Police pursuit in northern Indiana ends with fiery crash that killed K-9

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A police pursuit through northern Indiana ended with a fiery crash that killed a Whitley County K-9.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, an Indiana State Police trooper spotted a 2016 Chrysler that had been reported carjacked in Plymouth, near the LifePlex gym.

Once other officers arrived, police say a high-risk stop was attempted near Meijer Drive on US30 in Kosciusko County. The Chrysler then pulled to the side of the road, stopped and the passenger got out of the Chrysler, but the driver sped off, continuing eastbound on US30.

Police say the Chrysler continued eastbound on US30, refusing to stop while being chased by officers from several police departments with the pursuit eventually entering Whitley County. There, a deputy positioned his Dodge Charger in the intersection of US30 and CR 450 West, and set up stop sticks.

The driver of the Chrysler attempted to avoid the stop sticks and police say he collided with the Charger’s passenger side. The collision caused the Charger to go into the westbound lanes of US30 and burst in flames.

Officers were unable to get the K-9 patrol dog, Cas, out of the Charger and it passed away at the scene. The deputy inside was unharmed.

The driver of the Chrysler received minor injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.