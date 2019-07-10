× Owner talks after authorities raid northeast side massage parlor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An owner of a massage parlor shared his story after authorities raided the business on Tuesday night.

The Indianapolis Police Department (IMPD) served a search warrant at Models Massage on the city’s northeast side. Officers said 23-year-old Alexandria Torres was given a summons and investigators issued citations for licensing violations.

Lucas Williams, the owner, was very heated as he checked on his business Wednesday afternoon. He claimed Models Massage is not shut down and he actually plans to reopen soon.

Williams said he did not know why police raided his business.

“Human trafficking and drugs is what I heard,” he said.

When asked if that went on inside his company, he replied, “No. We have been open for three and a half years.”

Williams said usually about 10 women work there full-time. He invited us inside.

There are two small massage rooms. Other than tables, we saw blankets and mattresses strewn on the floor. Williams said most of his clients are men and they stay open until midnight.

“Met a pretty girl that did massages. I saw how many clients she was getting. Well I have been a cell phone manager for 10 years. I know how to run a company and we started Models Massage out of an apartment,” he said.

Some in the community want this place to shut down. They are concerned about the way they advertise like the website which offers bikini weekends. It says models wear bathing suits instead of dresses.

“People had noticed a lot of traffic coming in and coming out– actually seen a couple of scantily clad ladies stepping out the door,” said Michael McQuillen, City-County Councillor.

McQuillen is the City-County Councillor for this district. After talking to his constituents, he said he was happy to hear about the raid.

“We are trying to go into the right direction. This is not the right direction in our area,” McQuillen said.

Williams said he does everything by the book. He claimed the landlord of the strip mall gave him the space next door. In an effort to attract more customers who are women, he plans to open a spa there in a few weeks.

“For this to happen, is just haters. It is people hating on me,” said Williams.

A spokesperson for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said there are no pending criminal filings for Williams at this time.