× Mistrial declared in federal case against accused Indy drug kingpin Richard Grundy III

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A mistrial has been declared in the federal trial of accused drug kingpin Richard Grundy III.

Court officials confirmed the mistrial Wednesday, though they didn’t elaborate on the reason for the decision. They indicated more information would be revealed later in the day.

Grundy faces federal charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life. The trial began with jury selection Monday; the first day of testimony in the case was Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege Grundy imported hundreds of pounds of marijuana and methamphetamine into the area, along with smaller amounts of cocaine and heroin.

Federal agents conducted a series of raids in 2017 that eventually led to an indictment that included Grundy and more than a dozen other people.