Indianapolis man arrested on child solicitation, sexual misconduct charges

Clinton B. (Sloan) Kurowski (Photo provided by Indiana State Police)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested in Morgan County and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.

Indiana State Police say 26-year-old Clinton B. (Sloan) Kurowski is also facing charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography.

Officers began investigating in February when the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The criminal investigation led to a search warrant being served at Kurowski’s home in June. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued by Morgan County Superior Court III and Kurowski was taken into custody late Monday night.

Anyone with information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website. Your tip can remain anonymous and could save a life.

