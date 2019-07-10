How people are working to protect children from hot car deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana family is grieving the loss of their 3-year-old son after his father accidentally left him in a hot car at the University of Southern Indiana Tuesday.

This incident marks the 19th child to die in a hot car in the United States so far this year.

Keyona Williams is the director of Angels of Hope Childcare in Indianapolis. She said she checks in with parents who do not drop their children off at daycare that day.

“We just need to make sure that we double check and have some sort of routine in place,” said Williams.

Many parents who have left their child in a hot car thought they dropped their kid off at daycare but didn't. It's something that can happen to anyone if they get distracted or have a hectic schedule. Williams understands.

“We do get caught up in our workdays, and me running a business, I do have to take my time," said Williams. "And I do check an app that I use to track my children all of the time.”

She hopes others take similar steps.

Erin O'Connor, a father of three in Phoenix, Arizona, created "The Backseat" application. It's one of several on the market.

"The most irresponsible thing a parent can do is think they are immune to this happening to them," said O'Connor. "And don't forget to mention tens of thousands of kids that live with some type of permanent health problems, including brain damage."

Some of those health problems include vital organ problems, seizures, heart and breathing issues.

If you don't want to download an application, you can also leave something like your phone or your purse in the back seat every day. This forces you to look in the back, where your child would be sitting. If this is part of your routine, you won't forget to do it.

Some car manufacturers are doing the work for you.

New technology allows cars to remind parents their child is in the back seat. There are a few federal lawmakers talking about mandating this for all car makers. Ed Martin Nissan Sales consultant Jordan Estrada wouldn’t be surprised if it passes.

“There are sensors all over these vehicles now, and it’s such a very minor thing," said Estrada. "It’s more of a software programming than anything else to have that little alert in there, so I don’t know anyone who would be opposed to that or wouldn’t think that would be a good idea.”