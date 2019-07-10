The official high at the Indianapolis Airport for Tuesday was 89°! That is just a little above the average of 85. Today we'll shoot for a solid 90. We'll spend all afternoon in the 80s with about two hours hitting 90. Heat indices will be in the 90s as early as 11am. Hot! We will see a few storms develop in Central Indiana between 3-7pm. You'll get a brief storm to pass through your town today but rain totals will stay low, with the highest numbers around a quarter of an inch. We could also get some gusty winds with those storms. Hail is a possibility but not expecting much of that. Staying hot (but not too hot) all week long! Lovely pool days both Thursday and Friday. Hotter for the weekend with rain possible on Sunday.
Heat continues and now tracking storms
-
Fireworks forecast for central Indy
-
Heat pumping in and tracking a few storms
-
Hot, humid with a chance for scattered t-storms for 4th of July
-
Warm and humid with a daily chance for t-storms through Sunday
-
Central Indiana’s heat wave will continue through July 4th
-
-
Heat wave in Indiana plus tracking rain
-
Tracking many rain chances and extreme heat
-
Another round of rain for central Indiana before temperatures surge
-
Central Indiana weather will soon go from cool and wet to hot and steamy
-
More storms to track in central Indiana
-
-
3 consecutive days of 90-degree heat ahead with no relief in sight
-
The first heatwave of the Summer is here
-
Light rain this morning with storms tonight; hot air to pour in