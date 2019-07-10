Heat continues and now tracking storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The official high at the Indianapolis Airport for Tuesday was 89°! That is just a little above the average of 85. Today we'll shoot for a solid 90. We'll spend all afternoon in the 80s with about two hours hitting 90. Heat indices will be in the 90s as early as 11am. Hot! We will see a few storms develop in Central Indiana between 3-7pm. You'll get a brief storm to pass through your town today but rain totals will stay low, with the highest numbers around a quarter of an inch. We could also get some gusty winds with those storms. Hail is a possibility but not expecting much of that. Staying hot (but not too hot) all week long! Lovely pool days both Thursday and Friday. Hotter for the weekend with rain possible on Sunday.