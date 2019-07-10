Greenwood installs new sculptures for “Art on the Trailway”

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The city of Greenwood finalized the installation of four new public art sculptures on Wednesday as part of the “Art on the Trailway” program.

The new pieces replaced four sculptures previously installed on Polk Hill Trail and will be in place until spring 2021, according to a city spokesperson.

“Art on the Trailway” was launched in 2012 and is managed by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The program is funded by Greenwood’s Economic Development Commission, the Indiana Arts Commission and the Greater Greenwood Arts Council.

A city spokesperson said around every two years, the Parks Department sends a call-out for sculpture submissions, and new pieces are chosen by a juried panel.

“Our Parks & Recreation Department has focused heavily on trails during the past several years with plans for continued expansion in the future. ‘Art on the Trailway’ has received tremendous support and feedback from residents, businesses and visitors,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers.