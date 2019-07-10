Greenwood installs new sculptures for “Art on the Trailway”

Posted 2:48 pm, July 10, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The city of Greenwood finalized the installation of four new public art sculptures on Wednesday as part of the “Art on the Trailway” program.

The new pieces replaced four sculptures previously installed on Polk Hill Trail and will be in place until spring 2021, according to a city spokesperson.

“Art on the Trailway” was launched in 2012 and is managed by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The program is funded by Greenwood’s Economic Development Commission, the Indiana Arts Commission and the Greater Greenwood Arts Council.

A city spokesperson said around every two years, the Parks Department sends a call-out for sculpture submissions, and new pieces are chosen by a juried panel.

“Our Parks & Recreation Department has focused heavily on trails during the past several years with plans for continued expansion in the future. ‘Art on the Trailway’ has received tremendous support and feedback from residents, businesses and visitors,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.