Finish on Lucas Oil’s 50 yard line at the Colts 5K

Posted 1:14 pm, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:26PM, July 10, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Join the CBS4 team for a fun event and a rare opportunity to step on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium.

The “Finish on the 50” Colts 5K  takes place Saturday, Aug. 24 at 8 a.m. As the name suggests, runners and walkers cross the finish line at the 50 yard line after a 3.1-mile course through downtown Indy that begins just outside the stadium.

Registration is currently open, and the cost is $45 before July 15. Anyone who signs up before July 15 will also have a race packet mailed to them at no additional cost.

For kids ages 4 to 12, a 1K “Fun Run” is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. that day. The registration cost is $20 until the day of the event.

All 5K and Fun Run registrants will receive a Colts 5K t-shirt, a commemorative medal, and a ticket to the Colts vs. Bears preseason game, also on the 24th at 7 p.m.

Game seats will be assigned based on the order of registration, so you’ll need to register with friends and family as a group to guarantee you’re seated together. All tickets are terrace-level seats.

For more information, including the race map, parking instructions and packet pick-up times (for those who do not register prior to July 15), visit the Colts events page.

